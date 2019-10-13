SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126,305 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 1,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on shares of SP Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of SP opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. SP Plus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that SP Plus Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SP Plus news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $46,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

