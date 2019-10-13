SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.00

SpaceandPeople Plc (LON:SAL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 5733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 million and a PE ratio of -3.29.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

