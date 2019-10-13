Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Spark Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOV) shares fell 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.59, 5,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 51,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

Spark Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

