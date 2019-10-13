SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF worth $12,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $34.80 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1701 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

