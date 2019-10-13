SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Holdings Boosted by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 451,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,225,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,720 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,449,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,413 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,560,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,236,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,055,000 after acquiring an additional 549,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,921,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,087,000 after acquiring an additional 406,781 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $30.91.

