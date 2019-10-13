Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Spectris (LON:SXS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 2,600 ($33.97). Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SXS. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,440 ($31.88) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spectris to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,658.18 ($34.73).

SXS stock opened at GBX 2,392 ($31.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,377.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,572.93. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 1,924.50 ($25.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,932 ($38.31).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

