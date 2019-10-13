Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.19

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.19 and traded as low as $51.80. Speedy Hire shares last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 6,517,751 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDY. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $291.06 million and a PE ratio of 13.19.

About Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

