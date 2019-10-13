Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.66.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $83.50 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $100.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 56.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,376,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,748,000 after acquiring an additional 721,914 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,703,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,550,000 after acquiring an additional 554,842 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,842,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,919,000 after acquiring an additional 363,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 938,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,401,000 after acquiring an additional 343,033 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

