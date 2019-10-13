SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the August 30th total of 16,740,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in SRC Energy in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SRC Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SRC Energy by 96.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 318,318 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in SRC Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,219,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,730,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in SRC Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter.

SRCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of SRC Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI opened at $4.05 on Friday. SRC Energy has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.12 million.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

