SSGA SPDR I/SHS USD (LON:SUSC) Stock Price Up 21.9%

SSGA SPDR I/SHS USD (LON:SUSC) rose 21.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50.89 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 50.77 ($0.66), approximately 9,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.66 ($0.54).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,687.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,178.39.

Further Reading: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SSGA SPDR I/SHS USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSGA SPDR I/SHS USD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.