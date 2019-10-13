Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SWK. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised Stanley Black & Decker from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.88.

NYSE:SWK opened at $146.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.65. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $106.41 and a 52-week high of $154.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

