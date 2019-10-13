State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys New Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAE. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $4,372,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 181.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $3,673,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $128.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $280,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 7,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $901,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,964 shares of company stock worth $12,077,055. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAE. ValuEngine lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

