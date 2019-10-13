State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Flowserve by 16.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $5,146,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Flowserve by 20.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,816,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,009,000 after buying an additional 310,976 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Flowserve by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after buying an additional 34,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FLS. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $45.47 on Friday. Flowserve Corp has a 1-year low of $35.88 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $990.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.