State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 126.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEAT. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 42.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 668,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,190,000 after acquiring an additional 199,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,698,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,067,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry in the second quarter worth $9,199,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry in the second quarter worth $7,413,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 77.7% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 334,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 146,181 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BEAT opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $80.92.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti dropped their price target on BioTelemetry from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered BioTelemetry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $90.00 price target on BioTelemetry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In other BioTelemetry news, SVP Peter Ferola sold 44,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $1,728,092.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,622 shares in the company, valued at $765,846.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.