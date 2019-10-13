State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 589,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after acquiring an additional 95,411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 125,299 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,364,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 593,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,068 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

NYSE:RHI opened at $54.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average of $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 7.64%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

