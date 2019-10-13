Stephen Davis Sells 29,792 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,191,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $40.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.97% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. The company had revenue of $83.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Swann upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Svb Leerink upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $60.00 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 246,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

