STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €20.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STM. Morgan Stanley set a €20.50 ($23.84) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.57 ($22.75).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of EPA STM opened at €19.19 ($22.31) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.26. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.94).

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.