Storeum Price Tops $0.0036 (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Storeum has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Storeum has a market cap of $458,227.00 and approximately $633.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storeum token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005600 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000367 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000590 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 66.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Storeum

Storeum (CRYPTO:STO) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,257,465 tokens. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co.

Buying and Selling Storeum

Storeum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

