Suedzucker’s (SZU) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SZU. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €14.60 ($16.98) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.60 ($18.14) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.24 ($17.73).

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €12.34 ($14.35) on Thursday. Suedzucker has a 1 year low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a 1 year high of €16.20 ($18.84). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

