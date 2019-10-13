Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lowered by Evercore from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. GMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$52.00.

TSE SU opened at C$39.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.26. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$35.53 and a twelve month high of C$48.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.97.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.78 billion. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.1099996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Charles Axford sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.09, for a total transaction of C$4,093,569.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.07 per share, with a total value of C$76,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,625,665.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

