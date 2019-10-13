Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SUPN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Shares of SUPN stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 667,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,145. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $49.47.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 190,290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,034,000 after purchasing an additional 88,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

