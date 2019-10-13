S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.67

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $2.36. S&W Seed shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 1,478 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SANW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of S&W Seed from $4.80 to $4.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $74.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.37.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.55). S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $46.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,079,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

