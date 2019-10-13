Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.14.

TCMD stock opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $817.98 million, a P/E ratio of 101.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $261,339.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,104.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $115,092.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,985 shares of company stock worth $2,234,905. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 6,820.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 330,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after buying an additional 326,074 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 747.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,398,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

