Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) EVP Purchases $51,738.03 in Stock

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) EVP A Alexander Rhodes bought 13,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $51,738.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,255 shares in the company, valued at $217,706.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:TLRD opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. Tailored Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $189.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2,629.06%. The firm had revenue of $789.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Tailored Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Tailored Brands by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tailored Brands by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TLRD shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tailored Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tailored Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.