Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) PT Set at €95.00 by HSBC

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) has been given a €95.00 ($110.47) target price by analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

TKWY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €77.82 ($90.49).

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.