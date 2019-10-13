Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,177,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,082,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 751,444 shares during the last quarter.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

