TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,862,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,728 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,117,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,007 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,828,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,758 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,518,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,070,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,292,000 after acquiring an additional 821,127 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.40 to $29.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

NYSE FTI opened at $23.47 on Friday. TechnipFMC PLC has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $30.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

