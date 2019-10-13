Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,055,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 1,700,157 shares.The stock last traded at $1.54 and had previously closed at $1.54.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teekay Offshore Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $631.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.35.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $287.15 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,109,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 975,120 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 39,590.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 633,445 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 243,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

