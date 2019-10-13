TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Get TELIA Co A B/ADR alerts:

Shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. TELIA Co A B/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TELIA Co A B/ADR had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELIA Co A B/ADR will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About TELIA Co A B/ADR

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TELIA Co A B/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELIA Co A B/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.