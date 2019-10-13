Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Sets New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Ten Entertainment Group PLC (LON:TEG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 254 ($3.32), with a volume of 92603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246 ($3.21).

Specifically, insider Duncan Garrood acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,600.16).

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a market cap of $165.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 241.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 233.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ten Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile (LON:TEG)

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.