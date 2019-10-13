TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS TFIFF opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54. TFI International has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $35.12.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

