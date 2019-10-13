THETA Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00001069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Huobi, Hotbit and Gate.io. THETA has a market cap of $78.62 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00040904 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.79 or 0.06036935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000244 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00044944 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00016256 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bithumb, DDEX, IDEX, Huobi, Coinbit, Gate.io, Fatbtc, WazirX, Upbit, OKEx and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

