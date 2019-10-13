Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.39.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

NYSE:TRI opened at $66.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.52. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $71.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 69.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 192.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

