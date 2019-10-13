Timken (NYSE:TKR) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Timken from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Timken currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. Timken has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 397,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,129,801.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Timken by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Timken by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Timken by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Timken by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 95,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

