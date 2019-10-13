Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,918,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,098% from the previous session’s volume of 744,753 shares.The stock last traded at $0.43 and had previously closed at $0.32.

TTNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.21). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 412.65% and a negative net margin of 352.17%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Analysts forecast that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.08% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

