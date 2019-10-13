Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 51.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.5% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $40,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 46,875 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $1,795,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,223,955.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,008 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $41.70.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on TOL. Wells Fargo & Co cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

