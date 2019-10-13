Trex (NYSE:TREX) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on Trex and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Trex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $96.00 price objective on Trex and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trex has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.97.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Trex had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $206.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $244,149.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $732,890.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,876.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,572 shares of company stock worth $3,305,927 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 179,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Trex by 41.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Trex by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, East Coast Asset Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

