Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

TRVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of TRVG opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.78. Trivago has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.28 million. Trivago had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Trivago’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trivago will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trivago in the second quarter worth $44,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trivago in the second quarter worth $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Trivago by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Trivago by 24.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trivago by 152.5% in the second quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 53,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

