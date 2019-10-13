Turners Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:TRA) to Issue $0.04 Interim Dividend

Turners Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:TRA) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $187.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.16. Turners Automotive Group has a twelve month low of A$2.10 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of A$2.18 ($1.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.21, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Turners Automotive Group Company Profile

Turners Automotive Group Limited operates as an automotive and financial services company in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Automotive Retail, Collection Services, Finance, and Insurance segments. It buys and sells second hand cars, trucks, and machinery under the Turners and Buy Right Cars brand names.

