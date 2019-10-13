Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $49.75 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.

TWTR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cfra raised shares of Twitter to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $40.36 on Friday. Twitter has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.07 million. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $46,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $322,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,337 shares of company stock worth $5,819,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 4,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

