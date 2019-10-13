UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BioTelemetry worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,325,000 after buying an additional 64,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,698,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,067,000 after buying an additional 195,534 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 42.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 668,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,190,000 after buying an additional 199,171 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 481,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,077,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEAT shares. Raymond James downgraded BioTelemetry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In related news, SVP Peter Ferola sold 44,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $1,728,092.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,846.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAT opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. BioTelemetry Inc has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.06%. BioTelemetry’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.