UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 7,389 Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Triton International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Triton International by 116.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Triton International during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Triton International by 331.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Triton International during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

TRTN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Compass Point set a $38.00 price target on shares of Triton International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Triton International news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $221,715.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRTN opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.29. Triton International Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.20.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.61 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International Ltd will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.02%.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

