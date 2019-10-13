UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Big Lots worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 3,715.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 4,694.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 187,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 183,496 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 95,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 581,647 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 81,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Big Lots and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

NYSE:BIG opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $45.13.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 24.68%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other Big Lots news, SVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $117,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

