UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 220.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 622.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 633.3% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at $151,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEN opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.38. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $51.41.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.23 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SHEN. BidaskClub lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

