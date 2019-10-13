UBS Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €87.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.50 ($84.30) target price on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danone has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.16 ($93.20).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of BN opened at €79.22 ($92.12) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €79.89. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($83.87).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.