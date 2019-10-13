UBS Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €243.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €243.00 ($282.56) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTX. Berenberg Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €222.00 ($258.14) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank set a €212.00 ($246.51) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC set a €253.00 ($294.19) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €249.00 ($289.53) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €218.83 ($254.46).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €245.40 ($285.35) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a 52 week high of €257.20 ($299.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is €243.50 and its 200-day moving average is €217.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion and a PE ratio of 30.30.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.