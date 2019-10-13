UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,035 ($52.72) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,678.93 ($48.07).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,710 ($35.41) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,915.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,966.18. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52-week low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,659 ($47.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 50.75 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.61%. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

