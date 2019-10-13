UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HLMA. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,705 ($22.28) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,714.50 ($22.40).

LON HLMA opened at GBX 1,889 ($24.68) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,961.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,898.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 1,215 ($15.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,099 ($27.43).

In other Halma news, insider Adam Meyers sold 20,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,982 ($25.90), for a total transaction of £405,061.34 ($529,284.39).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

