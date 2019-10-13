Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Shares Up 8.6%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) shot up 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.61, 1,174,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 771,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $363.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.68. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,426,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,909,000 after acquiring an additional 317,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,694,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,787,000 after acquiring an additional 247,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,359,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 363,469 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Unisys by 17.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 166,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in Unisys in the second quarter valued at $10,360,000.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

