United Services Automobile Association Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Universal were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Universal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Universal by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Universal by 68.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Universal by 2.5% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. Universal Corp has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.92 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

